Nancy Schwartz (Newcomb)
October 18, 1938 - August 5, 2019
Billings, Montana
It is with a very heavy heart and great sadness that Nancy Schwartz (Newcomb) of Billings, Montana has passed away on the morning of August 5, 2019 in the love and comfort of her home and surrounded by her loving family after a 2 year long battle with metastasized cancer. Nancy was 80 years old. Nancy is the eldest daughter and first born of Lawrence Newcomb and Ethel Piatt (Newcomb) Quick and was born and raised in Port Jervis, New York. She was one of two other younger siblings who have already predeceased her, Lawrence Newcomb Jr. and Sandra N. Levin.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, David Schwartz; children, grand-children and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Nancy is the mother of seven adored children: Thomas Curtis, Wayne Curtis of Houston, Texas, Ronald C. Quick, Gary Quick of Melbourne, Florida, Robert C. Schwartz of Billings, Montana, Heidi A. Bode of Lakewood, Colorado and Rebecca Schwartz of Laurel, Montana; nieces and nephews: Jill Levin-Farr, Lori Levin-Cangemi, Michael Levin (Sandie Levin); Kristopher Newcomb, Lisa Newcomb-Dailey (Larry Newcomb); grandchildren: Michael Curtis and Tori Ann (Wayne Curtis), Brooke Small (Ronald Quick), Brandy Dillon and Amber Schwartz (Robert Schwartz), Randy Quick and Kevin Quick (Gary Quick), Dalton Bode and Kayla Bode (Heidi Bode).
She is also predeceased by two of her children, Thomas Curtis and Ronald C. Quick. She also has several great-grandchildren, very dear to her heart: Avah, Robbie and Lilah Dillon (Brandy Dillon).
Nancy had a big love for animals. She raised and bred poodles for over 30 years of her life, and became one of the top poodle breeders in the world in the 1980s. She was a fighter and a strong willed woman, and will be dearly missed. We are grateful her suffering was not long, and that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ has come for her to guide her home.
Her final resting place will be at Rural Valley Cemetery in Cuddebackville, New York.
A private memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019