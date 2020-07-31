1/1
Nancy Sue VanGorden Nahas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Sue Van Gorden Nahas
May 14, 1944 - July 29, 2020
Paterson, NJ - Formerly of Middletown, NY
Nancy Sue Van Gorden Nahas, 76 of Paterson, NJ, born and raised in Middletown, NY, passed away on July 29, 2020 around 11:11 p.m. in Morristown, NJ.
Close family are permitted to attend a service at 3 p.m., capacity restrictions are in place due to the pandemic, at Bragg Funeral Home in Paterson, NJ on Sunday August 2nd. Funeral and entombment services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 3rd at Fairview Mausoleum in Fairview, NJ.
Nancy Sue was born in Middletown, NY to Marion Grace Smith Van Gorden and Clyde Norman Van Gorden on May 14, 1944. She went to school in Middletown, NY all her life. She worked in bookkeeping jobs, attended some nursing school, but most importantly, she was a mother to her seven children. She loved talking at length to every person she met, and never walked away from a conversation without a friendship being made. She had a gift for gab, as she often joked.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Marion Grace and Clyde Norman, and eldest brother, Clyde Martin Van Gorden.
Nancy is survived by her youngest brother, Barry Dean Van Gorden; her seven children: Sheri Sue Teeple Knoblock, Keri Sue Censi, Randi Sue Stassa, Lonni Sue Galarza, Angela Jade Nahas, and Herald William Teeple, Christopher Colon. She is also survived by her dozens plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family of Nancy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Morristown Medical Center's nurses, doctors, and hospice team that made her last days much easier.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
256 Rosa Parks Blvd.
Paterson, NJ 07501
(973) 278-6330
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 31, 2020
You have given us so many fond memories in the short time we had, Finding you as a member of our clan has shown us that we have so many wonderful cousins out there, You are going to be missed by us all. RIP Cousin Nancy-Sue.
Jon Van Gorden
Family
July 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry for your loss... RIP Nancy ❤
Tammy Reeder
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved