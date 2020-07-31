Nancy Sue Van Gorden Nahas

May 14, 1944 - July 29, 2020

Paterson, NJ - Formerly of Middletown, NY

Nancy Sue Van Gorden Nahas, 76 of Paterson, NJ, born and raised in Middletown, NY, passed away on July 29, 2020 around 11:11 p.m. in Morristown, NJ.

Close family are permitted to attend a service at 3 p.m., capacity restrictions are in place due to the pandemic, at Bragg Funeral Home in Paterson, NJ on Sunday August 2nd. Funeral and entombment services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 3rd at Fairview Mausoleum in Fairview, NJ.

Nancy Sue was born in Middletown, NY to Marion Grace Smith Van Gorden and Clyde Norman Van Gorden on May 14, 1944. She went to school in Middletown, NY all her life. She worked in bookkeeping jobs, attended some nursing school, but most importantly, she was a mother to her seven children. She loved talking at length to every person she met, and never walked away from a conversation without a friendship being made. She had a gift for gab, as she often joked.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Marion Grace and Clyde Norman, and eldest brother, Clyde Martin Van Gorden.

Nancy is survived by her youngest brother, Barry Dean Van Gorden; her seven children: Sheri Sue Teeple Knoblock, Keri Sue Censi, Randi Sue Stassa, Lonni Sue Galarza, Angela Jade Nahas, and Herald William Teeple, Christopher Colon. She is also survived by her dozens plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family of Nancy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Morristown Medical Center's nurses, doctors, and hospice team that made her last days much easier.



