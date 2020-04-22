|
Nancy Wallingford
Bauman Murphy
May 26, 1932 - April 21, 2020
Matamoras, PA
Nancy Wallingford Bauman Murphy, age 87 of Matamoras, Pennsylvania, passed away April 21, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis. Nancy was born on May 26, 1932 in Watervliet, New York, the daughter of Francis and Lillian Masterson Wallingford.
Nancy was a faithful member of St. Joseph's RC Church in Matamoras and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society of the Church. She retired as a kitchen designer for Smith Plumbing and Heating Co. in Port Jervis after many years of dedicated service.
Nancy married Robert H. Bauman, who pre-deceased her. She later married Francis Murphy who also pre-deceased her.
Nancy is survived by her loving children: son, Michael Bauman and his wife, Laura of Fishkill, NY, daughters, Kathleen Konopa and her husband, Michael of Winchester, Virginia, Carol Cordova and her husband, Patrick of Matamoras, Pennsylvania, son, Thomas Bauman and his wife, Mary Ellen of Lafayette, New Jersey; her beloved grandchildren: Dennis Cordova and his wife, Caitlin, Vincent Cordova and his wife, Christine, Andrea, Jessica, Ryan and Shannon Bauman; her beloved great grandchildren: Carter, Henry, Olivia and Isabella; her three brothers: Francis Wallingford of Cohasset, Massachusetts, Michael Wallingford and his wife, Barbara of Tiverton, Rhode Island, Thomas Wallingford and his wife, Cheryl of Troy, New York; several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her granddaughter, Nicole Cordova and sister-in-law, Sheila Wallingford.
Due to the health crisis, with love and respect to Nancy's family and friends, services will be private at his time. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 307 Ave F, Matamoras, PA 18336.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020