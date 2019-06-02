|
Naomi Kaplan
January 13, 1935 - June 1, 2019
Warwick, NY
Naomi Kaplan of Warwick, NY, laid to rest after a short illness at home on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was 84.
The daughter of the late George Schurek & Idia Madine Schurek, she was born on January 13, 1935 in Bronx, NY.
She was a retired school teacher and president of the C.S.E.A. for many years. She always did everything her way and her favorite saying was, "It is what it is."
She is survived by her son, Neal Kaplan & wife Tina; her loving grandchildren, Tanya Cseh & Ernest Goodrich; Matthew Schaffer and Stephanie Schaffer; 3 great grandchildren, Arzona Cseh, Chloe & Ella Goodrich; her sister, Iris Goldmacher along with her daughters, Ellen Waggerner & Sharon Goldmacher.
She was predeceased by her husband Louis Kaplan & her daughter, Gail Schaffer.
A graveside service will be held 1PM Tuesday, June 4th at the Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 2 to June 3, 2019