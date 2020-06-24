Narendrakumar Patel
1945 - 2020
Narendrakumar Patel
September 2, 1945 - June 23, 2020
Palenville, NY
Narendrakumar Patel of Palenville, a retired high school teacher and an avid farmer, died on June 23, 2020 at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. He was 65.
The son of the late Umedbhai and Santaben Patel, he was born in India on September 2, 1945.
He is survived by his wife, Manjulaben of Palenville; his sons, Bikenkumar Patel of Glen Spey and Sachinkumar Patel of Palenville, and his daughter, Nimishaben Patel and son-in-law, Tusharkumar Patel of Wurtsboro; two brothers, Arvindbhi Patel of Indiana and Yeshwin Patel of India; his sister, Saroj Patel of CT; and four loving grandchildren.
Services were held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home of Wurtsboro.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Service
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
111 Sullivan St
Wurtsboro, NY 12790
(845) 888-2731
