1/
Nat LoVerso
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nat's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nat LoVerso
July 27, 1924 - September 7, 2020
Clintondale, NY
Natale A. LoVerso, age 96 of Clintondale, died Monday, September 7, 2020. Nat was born on July 27, 1924 in Manhattan, NY. He is the son of the late Vincenzo and Vincenza (Angeleri) LoVerso. He worked 32 years at IBM, and as a farmer he owned and ran LoVerso Orchards from which he retired in 2010.
He is survived by one daughter: Mary Rose and husband, Dr. Christopher Codella of Lagrangeville, NY and two sons: Vincent and wife, Donna LoVerso of NY and Sebastian and wife, Stephanie LoVerso of NY. He also has nine grandchildren: Rebecca Lynn LoVerso, Elizabeth Anne and husband, Dr. Jeff Miller, Debrorah Lee and husband, Matthew Nock, Jessica Marie and husband, Mark Palmer, Angela and husband, Rob Melahn, Andrew LoVerso, Philip LoVerso, Dr. Noel Christopher and wife, Dr. Vince Siu, Dr. James Vincent Codella and wife, Angela Wong; and seven great-granddaughters.
Nat was predeceased by his wife, Bernadette (Ferracane) LoVerso, and brother, Anthony LoVerso.
Services will be open to immediate family only.
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Anyone wishing to express condolences online please go to www.copelandhammerl.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home
162 S Putt Corners Rd
New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 255-1212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved