Nat LoVerso
July 27, 1924 - September 7, 2020
Clintondale, NY
Natale A. LoVerso, age 96 of Clintondale, died Monday, September 7, 2020. Nat was born on July 27, 1924 in Manhattan, NY. He is the son of the late Vincenzo and Vincenza (Angeleri) LoVerso. He worked 32 years at IBM, and as a farmer he owned and ran LoVerso Orchards from which he retired in 2010.
He is survived by one daughter: Mary Rose and husband, Dr. Christopher Codella of Lagrangeville, NY and two sons: Vincent and wife, Donna LoVerso of NY and Sebastian and wife, Stephanie LoVerso of NY. He also has nine grandchildren: Rebecca Lynn LoVerso, Elizabeth Anne and husband, Dr. Jeff Miller, Debrorah Lee and husband, Matthew Nock, Jessica Marie and husband, Mark Palmer, Angela and husband, Rob Melahn, Andrew LoVerso, Philip LoVerso, Dr. Noel Christopher and wife, Dr. Vince Siu, Dr. James Vincent Codella and wife, Angela Wong; and seven great-granddaughters.
Nat was predeceased by his wife, Bernadette (Ferracane) LoVerso, and brother, Anthony LoVerso.
Services will be open to immediate family only.
