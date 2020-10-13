Infant Natalia Rose McBride
October 4, 2020
Town of Greenville, NY
Infant Natalia Rose McBride of the Town of Greenville, NY died on October 4, 2020 at Garnet Health, Middletown, NY. She is the daughter of Raymond and Chelsea McBride Paulino.
She is survived by her parents; her maternal grandparents, Angela and Harold Williams of Port Jervis; her maternal great grandparents, Carl and Terry McBride and MacArthur and Carol Babcock of Middletown, NY.
Services were private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com