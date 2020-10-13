1/1
Natalia Rose McBride
Infant Natalia Rose McBride
October 4, 2020
Town of Greenville, NY
Infant Natalia Rose McBride of the Town of Greenville, NY died on October 4, 2020 at Garnet Health, Middletown, NY. She is the daughter of Raymond and Chelsea McBride Paulino.
She is survived by her parents; her maternal grandparents, Angela and Harold Williams of Port Jervis; her maternal great grandparents, Carl and Terry McBride and MacArthur and Carol Babcock of Middletown, NY.
Services were private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
