Natalie Ann Yachymiak
January 24, 2020
Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
Natalie Ann Yachymiak, a long-time resident of Cornwall-on-Hudson, died Friday, January. 24, 2020. She was 77. The cause of death was cancer.
Natalie passed away following a brief hospital stay and then a personal care home in Montrose, PA. She and her husband, William Yachymiak, lived nearby in Mr. Yachymiak's boyhood home in Brooklyn, PA, for the past two decades. They were married on June 16, 2001.
Natalie was born and lived most of her life in Cornwall. Her parents were Benjamin and Loretta Santoro, and she was the youngest of their six children. Her siblings were Dr. William Santoro, Gloria (Santoro) Neale, James Santoro, Dr. Benjamin Santoro and Sally (Santoro) Ryan, all of whom are deceased. They lived at 146 Bayview Avenue in the large Italianate-style house that was built circa 1850 and is now owned by the Five Points Mission. Her father was co-owner with his brother, and later two nephews, of the Santoro Bar and Grill plus an adjacent store popular for ice-cream, coffee, newspapers and candy that stood for decades at the center of Cornwall-on-Hudson.
Following her graduation from Mount Saint Mary's High School in Newburgh, NY, Natalie attended Penn Hall in Chambersburg, PA, then American University in Washington, D.C., which is where she earned a bachelor's degree in history. After finishing college and working briefly in Washington, she returned to Cornwall to help care for her parents. An avid swimmer from an early age, she worked as a lifeguard at the Cornwall pool as well as at West Point, where for 11 years she was the director of all of the Academy's outdoor swimming facilities.
Natalie also was a substitute teacher in the Cornwall school system, which is how she knew Mr. Yachymiak, a distinguished English teacher at Cornwall High School. She was active in St. Thomas Parish where she was chosen to be the first female Eucharistic Minister, and throughout her life she pursued two other passions. One was horseback riding, which she mastered at an early age and continued to enjoy well into adulthood. The other was cooking, which she mastered as well, to the delight of many Cornwall friends.
Natalie is survived by her husband, William Yachymiak, plus 16 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29th at James F. Lulves Funeral Home, 9 Avenue A, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 30th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson St., Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Montgomery, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home 534-2550. For directions or to send condolences please visit lulvesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020