Natalie MacDonald
August 19, 1919 - June 26, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Natalie Sczerbicki MacDonald entered into rest on Friday, June 26, 2020. The daughter of the late Adam and Veronica Sczerbicki, she was born in Maspeth, NY. Her family moved to Newburgh when she was five years old, and Natalie lived the remainder of her years in Newburgh. She ran a beauty parlor out of her house on Fifth Avenue for many years.
Natalie lived to be 100 years old, and there are many people to thank in her journey. The family would like to thank Della Loving for her care and support when Natalie lived at High Point; all of the people at the New Windsor Country Inn where Natalie was happy and well cared for at her time at the Inn; Dr. Profeta for taking such good care of her over the years, his professionalism and dry sense of humor were so appreciated; and lastly, the entire staff at Wingate at Beacon for their care, support and kindness they extended to Natalie during her time with them.
Natalie is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Keith) Donnelly and Cathy MacDonald; grandchildren: Brendan Donnelly, Bridget Donnelly and Melissa Lickert; and great-grandchildren: Jake, Maeve, and Stella Donnelly, and Madison and Allison Lickert. She was fondly referred to as Gigi Natalie by her great-grandchildren. Natalie was predeceased by her husband, William MacDonald, and her brother, Theodore Sczerbicki.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1 at Brooks Funeral Home, Newburgh, with a funeral home service following at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the National Association of the Visually Impaired, 22 West 21st St., Sixth Floor, New York, NY 10010, or online at www.nchpad.org.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.