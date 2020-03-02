|
Natalie MacWilliams
February 13, 1948 - February 27, 2020
Middletown, New York
Natalie MacWilliams, 72, a longtime resident of Middletown and current resident of Parishville, passed away early Thursday morning, February 27, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Natalie was born February 13, 1948 in Glen Cove, Long Island, the daughter of the late Edward P. and Martha (Blumberg) Stanchio. She attended Great Neck North school and proudly achieved her GED later in life. Her marriage to David MacWilliams was blessed with two sons, but sadly ended in divorce later in life.
She was a waitress at Nick's and Carlo's in Great Neck and at The Toad Stool in Pine Island. She was also a cook for St. Teresa's Nursing Home in Middletown, where she retired after 21 years of service. She was a communicant of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Middletown before moving to Parishville. Natalie's family meant the world to her and she cherished the times she was able to be with her sons and grandchildren. She loved to sit in the sun and watch television especially Big Bang Theory and King of Queens. Natalie also enjoyed playing Bingo, writing letters, and listening to music.
Natalie is survived by her sons, Dennis and Doreen MacWilliams of Middletown and Richard and Lisa MacWilliams of Parishville; her beloved grandchildren, Brittney "Brit", Dean, Autumn, and Megan MacWilliams; her brother, Jay Stanchio of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her twin sister, Rosemarie Prahasky Kosik and her brothers, Edward Jr., Robert "Bert", and Paul Stanchio.
At Natalie's request, there will be no services, her wish was to be set free. When you look towards the sunrise, think of the beach and know she is smiling down on all.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to .
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020