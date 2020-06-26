Natalie Mann Rosenstock
September 2, 1925 - June 23, 2020
Boynton Beach, FL — Formerly of Ellenville, NY
Natalie Rosenstock, one of the first women to cover mens sports for a daily newspaper in the United states, and avid bridge player and teacher, died on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at an assisted living facility in Denver from complications of a fall and Alzheimer's disease. She was 94 years old. Natalie's love of sports reporting began in HS when she reported her first story in the Albany Times Union in 1942. She went on to write "Speaking of Sports" for the Cornell Daily Sun under the name of Nat Mann so readers wouldn't know she was a woman. Natalie was born in Albany NY September 2, 1925 to Rose Silberg Mann and Dr. Abraham Mann. She was raised in Albany with brothers Jay and Leon Mann. After graduating from the Milne School and Cornell University, she was the Program Director at the Jewish Community Center in Albany. She was married to Maurice Rosenstock for 59 years and raised her family in Ellenville, NY where she lived until moving full-time to Boynton Beach, FL in 1989. In Ellenville, Natalie was a former president of the National Council of Jewish Women, a founder of the NAACP chapter, and a substitute teacher at Ellenville HS.
As an avid bridge player, Gold Life Master, director and master teacher in NY and FL, Natalie won many Regional tournaments and loved teaching bridge to others. Her moments in the spotlight were winning two nationally televised rounds on Jeopardy and being featured in a 2015 story in the Times Union.
Natalie will always be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who loved sports, bridge, and telling jokes. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Ellen (John Morehouse), Joan (Neil Callahan, dec.), Lynndsy ( Ed Liddle), and Nancy (TJ Rhine), and grandchildren, Jeff and Leigh Morehouse (Quilhot), Abby and Alexandria Callahan, Zach and Lauren Liddle, and Casey Rhine.
To be included in the July memorial service on zoom, provide Gutterman Warheit (561-997-9900) your email address. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, alz.org, or the American Contract Bridge League Educational Foundation, acbleducationalfoundation.org
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.