|
|
Nathan A. Morse
October 30, 1959 - March 4, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Nathan A. Morse III of Marlboro, NY (formerly of Warwick, NY) entered into rest on March 4, 2020. He was 60 years old.
Born in St. Anthony Hospital, Warwick, on October 30, 1959, he was one of three sons of the late Carol (Meyer) and Nathan Morse.
Nate went to Warwick Schools. He was a member of the Warwick Fire Department. Most recently, Nate worked with Local Union 17 in Newburgh, NY. When he lived in Warwick, he was the owner of Locust Lawn Service and a tow truck driver for Specht's Junkyard.
Nate is survived by his daughter, Fallyn Jane Buffington of West Virginia; and two brothers, Christian R. ("Louie") Morse and Scott A. Morse, both of Marlboro, NY, and both formerly of Warwick.
Cremation will be private. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 at Creekside Pub, Route 9W, Marlboro. All are welcome to attend.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020