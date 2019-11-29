|
Nathan "Don" Rinier
November 9, 1930 - November 26, 2019
Warwick, NY
Nathan "Don" Rinier, a longtime resident of Warwick, passed away on November 26, 2019 at St. Anthony Community Hospital. He was 89 years old.
Born on November 9, 1930 in Columbia Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late William Frey Rinier and Catherine Engel Rinier.
Mr. Rinier served with the U.S. Army from 1951-1953.
He was married for 50 years to Carolyn Ann Henderson Rinier.
Nathan was a retired custodian at Orange County Residential Health Care Facility, Goshen.
He previously worked in track maintenance for Lehigh and Hudson Railroad. He liked to travel, enjoyed hunting and loved fishing, and was a Mets baseball fan.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Ann of Warwick; several nieces and nephews.
Private cremation. A graveside service and interment will take place in the spring.
Arrangements by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019