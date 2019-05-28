|
|
Nathaniel "Nat" Wallach
December 19, 1924 - May 25, 2019
Pompton Plains, NJ
Nathaniel "Nat" Wallach passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 94 on May 25, 2019 at Mountainview Gardens, Pompton Plains, NJ. He was born on December 19, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY to Max and Rose (Zimmerman) Wallach. Nat survived by two sons, Daniel and Jeffrey, daughter, Pamela, and four grandchildren.
Nathaniel grew up in Brooklyn, NY and helped his mother to support his family after his father passed away. He joined the Army in 1943 and laid communications wire for the war effort until 1946. He returned home and earned his Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from NYU. He married Evelyn Friedenberg in 1951. They remained married for 56 years until the time of Evelyn's passing in November 2007. They moved to Orangeburg, NY in 1959 and raised their family there. Nathaniel retired from Ebasco Construction, Inc., New York, NY, where he worked as a Mechanical Engineer. Eventually he and Evelyn moved to Cedar Crest Village, a Senior Living community in Pompton Plains, NJ. A few years after Evelyn's passing, he met Norma Meyers, who was his companion for 8 years.
Nathaniel had a passion for anything having to do with music or art. He took up the guitar at the age of 80. In his senior days he loved to draw and paint. He had an active curiosity for the world and never ceased to want to learn more. With a glint in his eye, he had a well-honed sense of humor.
Funeral services were held on Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at Donovan Funeral Home at 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. Burial followed in Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery, Florida, NY. Shiva visitation took place on May 27 and 28 at the home of Pamela Conjura, 43 LaGrange Road, Campbell Hall, NY, from 7 to 9 p.m., with the service at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nathaniel's name to the and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 28 to May 29, 2019