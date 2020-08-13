Nathaniel Youngblood Sr.

May 26, 1938 - August 6, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Our beloved, loved and loving Nathaniel Youngblood Sr., known as "BIG-SHOT" transitioned on August 6th, 2020 at the Emerald Peek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Peekskill, NY after a brief stay at the age of 82. Nathaniel was a loved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to so many people. He was born on May 26th, 1938 to the Late Maggie Johnson and the Late Eddie Lee Youngblood in Washington County in the great state of Georgia.

Nathaniel was retired from the United States Military Academy, West Point, where he served as a civilian employee for many long and dedicated years. In his early years BIG-SHOT moved from Georgia to New York. Everywhere he went people would gather around him because he had such an infectious smile and demeanor. One that was bright, humorous and touching. He was a person who was never lost for words, often joking and laughing. He hosted many events and gatherings. His home was like home to many of his friends and family members. The numerous barbecues, get-togethers were what brought joy to his, and many others lives. He will truly be missed by so many. Nathaniel had a love for his soap operas, his dogs, Gino and Sheba, and all of his buddies/crew. He was a person that was always dressed to impress.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his devoted wife of many years, Rebecca Youngblood and one son, Nathaniel Youngblood Jr. (Darnella) of Newburgh, NY; grandchildren: Nationa Youngblood, Michael Antonelli, Natwan Youngblood, KayShawn Nugent, MaKenzy Youngblood-Johnson, Kashawn Lewis, Ahnahsty Lewis; one great-drandson, Jaheim Williams; sisters: Bery Thompson and Wanda Roberts; God-daughter, Tanisha Darden; a host of loving sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews, along with numerous close friends. He was predeceased by his parents; one son, Shawn Lewis; brothers: Robert, Nathan, Cecil and Eddie.

Our hearts are heavy and we are sad, take your rest until we meet again. We will truly miss our BIG-SHOT he was one of a kind.

Mr. Youngblood will lie in repose from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, August 15th at Mt. Carmel COCDOC, 1524 Route 300, Newburgh, NY. His Funeral Service begins at 11 a.m. at the church. Elder Dr. Thermond E. Herring will officiate. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.



