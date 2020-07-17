Neal William Strohmeyer
July 5, 2020
Tuxedo Park, NY
Neal William Strohmeyer, of Tuxedo Park, NY the most beautiful and beloved father, husband, mentor, brother and friend, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, after 68 years of a well-cherished and love-filled life.
Neal was born in Teaneck, NJ, at the Holy Name Hospital, to William F. Strohmeyer and Jean W. Strohmeyer. Alongside his brother, Lee and his sister, Diane, Neal grew up in Fair Lawn, NJ, spending his days as an attendee of the Westmoreland Elementary School and Memorial Junior High School. After a year at Fair Lawn High School, in 1967 his family moved to Upper Saddle River, NJ where he would go on to graduate from Northern Highlands Regional High School in 1969. Neal's passion for athletics was apparent. Following his many years as a star catcher on the varsity baseball team, he was offered an esteemed spot on the Pittsburg Pirates, one he would turn down to pursue his other passion, business.
After some time at Montclair State University, in 1971, Neal joined his father in the family business, igniting within himself a flame of passion which he would stoke for the rest of his life. Under 49 years of his astounding leadership, Triangle Manufacturing flourished exponentially, a product of his unwavering dedication and contagious tenacity. In his honor, Neal's son, Dax, the companies' third-generation CEO, established the Neal W. Strohmeyer Training Center, a testament to his steadfast commitment to the development of the team of Triangle associates.
While clearly a dedicated businessman, Neal was, above all else, devoted to his family and his community. His love of philanthropy and boating brought joy to all those that paid witness to his bright smile, and his gentle yet magnificent presence will never be forgotten. Everyone he leaves behind will truly miss Neal's deep and profound adoration as well as his genuine consideration for those around him. Merely being in his presence was a blessing utterly treasured by his loved ones.
Neal is survived by his wife, Linda C. Strohmeyer; his three children: Dax, Whitney, and Ava; his five grandchildren; and his siblings, Lee and Diane.
Condolences may be offered in the form of donations in Neal's honor to one of his most favorite organizations, The Bergen Volunteer Medical Initiative in Hackensack, NJ.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com