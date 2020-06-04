Neil David Rapkin
August 17, 1937 - June 2, 2020
Youngsville, NY
Neil David Rapkin of Youngsville,NY, a retired bus driver for Rolling V Bus Company died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Catskill Regional Medical Center, Harris, NY; he was 82. The son of the late Samuel and Betty Wormser Rapkin, he was born August 17, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY.
He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.
Neil is survived by his wife of 38 years, Shirley Schloss Rapkin at home; two sisters: Joan Kowal and her husband, Bodan, and Michelle Steinbarger; his brother, Norman Parker and his wife, Barbara, and his daughter, Helen Rapkin Shibley. He is also survived by his step children: Robin Arndt and her husband, Steven in Italy, Daniel Gorton and his wife, Monica of Ft. Myers, Florida, and William Gorton and his wife, Sandra of Chandler, Arizona; and eight grandchildren and three nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, NY, 845-482-4280. To send condolences please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
August 17, 1937 - June 2, 2020
Youngsville, NY
Neil David Rapkin of Youngsville,NY, a retired bus driver for Rolling V Bus Company died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Catskill Regional Medical Center, Harris, NY; he was 82. The son of the late Samuel and Betty Wormser Rapkin, he was born August 17, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY.
He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.
Neil is survived by his wife of 38 years, Shirley Schloss Rapkin at home; two sisters: Joan Kowal and her husband, Bodan, and Michelle Steinbarger; his brother, Norman Parker and his wife, Barbara, and his daughter, Helen Rapkin Shibley. He is also survived by his step children: Robin Arndt and her husband, Steven in Italy, Daniel Gorton and his wife, Monica of Ft. Myers, Florida, and William Gorton and his wife, Sandra of Chandler, Arizona; and eight grandchildren and three nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, NY, 845-482-4280. To send condolences please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.