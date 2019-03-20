Nellie A. Padilla

Cocoa, FL - Formerly of New Windsor, NY

Nellie A. Padilla, age 81, daughter of the late August and Anna Bischoff passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Angelo Padilla of New Windsor, NY.

Nellie was a devout Catholic. She was grounded in her Catholic faith and was an active member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church, Titusville, FL. She was a member of the Third Order Dominicans of Newburgh, NY. She started the "Link of the Living Rosary" and the "Radio Rosary Program" in Newburgh, NY, and was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society at Our Lady of the Lake, Newburgh, NY.

Survivors include her four children: Daughters; Nelline Padilla at home, Darcelle Wampler and husband Doug of York, PA, Sons; Auguste Padilla and wife Catherine of Newburgh, NY, and Derrick Padilla of Inwood, WV; four grandchildren: Anna Govero, Austin Wampler, Ryan Padilla, and Alea Wampler; one great granddaughter Morgan Govero and one godson Matthew Roopchandsingh. She also has many dear friends that will miss her warm, friendly and prayerful life.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave Newburgh, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 23 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Newburgh, NY followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.

