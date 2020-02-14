Home

Nellie Ames


1940 - 2020
Nellie Ames Obituary
Nellie Ames
May 1, 1940 - February 13, 2020
Warwick, New York
Nellie Ames, 79, of Sylmar, CA from 1981-2017, and formerly of Warwick, NY died on February 13,2020 at the Lutheran Care Center.
Born at St. Anthony's Hospital in Warwick on May 1, 1940, she was the daughter of Gwynn and Mollie (Hickey) Ames. Nellie had worked as a Registered Nurse at Horton Memorial Hospital in Middletown, NY for several years. Not being fond of New York winters. Nellie moved to California for the warmer weather and palm trees where she worked at Providence St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank, CA for 25 years as a Registered Nurse, and then as a Unit Secretary until her retirement in 2006.
Nellie was a parishioner of the San Fernando Mission in Mission Hills, CA where she was an active member of the Las Damas Group. She also loved traveling across the United States and around the world.
Nellie is survived by her sisters, Nora Kuroski of Poughkeepsie, and Kathleen Rydell of Warwick; her nieces, Donna Kuroski of Poughkeepsie, Deborah Kuroski of Poughkeepsie, and Colleen Rydell of Middletown; and her nephew, Harold Rydell of Warwick.
Private interment will be in the family plot at Warwick Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., Hopewell Junction.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
