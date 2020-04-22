Home

Nellie E. Harris

Nellie E. Harris
October 12, 1949 - April 17, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Nellie E. Harris, a retired Nurses Aide with the former Orange County Infirmary in Goshen and lifelong resident of the area, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Highland Rehab in Middletown. She was 70.
The daughter of the late Daniel Clinton Sturgis and Mazie Cleary Sturgis, she was born on October 12, 1949 in Middletown, NY.
Survivors include her step children, Jean Dewey, Robert S. Harris, Cathie Crawford (John), Margaret Stewart ( David); step grandchildren, Nichole, David, Kayleigh, Alicia, and Elizabeth ( Josh); step great grandchildren, Syrus and Jakob, niece, Lena Gray, nephew, Daniel Rhein.
Nellie is predeceased by her husband, William S. Harris and her sister, Marie Rhein.
Cremation was private and at the convenience of the family. Graveside services will be held privately at Wallkill Cemetery in Middletown.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
