Nelson R. Smith
January 31, 1941 - October 10, 2019
Middletown, NY
Nelson R. Smith, a retired educator and longtime area resident, died at his home, with family by his side, on October 10, 2019. He was 78.
The son of the late Nelson and Ida Sartin Smith, he was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA. on January 31, 1941.
He married the love of his life, Patricia A. Owens on August 27, 1960 in Kirkwood, NY, and they have spent 59 years together. They raised two daughters and Nelson created a warm and loving home for them; many times doing the work himself. He had a great sense of humor and was an entertaining storyteller.
Nelson graduated from Bloomsburg College with a degree in mathematics and received his Master's degree from University of New Hampshire. He has always been someone who had a penchant for order, detail and accuracy. All of these qualities made for a perfect Math teacher who could be firm and strict but was loved by his students. He became the Chair of the Department of mathematics at Middletown High School and spent over 30 years teaching students the science of Mathematics.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia at home; his daughters: Holly Vanek and husband, Charles of Leesburg, VA., Roberta "Bobbie" Shea and husband, James of Middletown; three cherished grandchildren: Julie and Rebecca Shea and Charles (C.J.) Vanek; and one sister, Jane Anne James and husband, Charles of Dallas, PA., and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Nelson will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY.
In lieu of flowers, Family suggest donations in his name can be made to .
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
