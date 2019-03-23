Times Herald-Record Obituaries
Nicholas A. Tulve Jr.
June 13, 1940 - March 21, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Nicholas A. Tulve Jr., 78 of Newburgh, NY, fought a valiant battle against lung cancer (mostly successful) but ultimately lost the war to pneumonia and its complications. He passed away at St. Luke's Hospital on Thursday, March 21, 2019, surrounded by those who loved him. Nick is the son of the late Nicholas A. Tulve Sr. and Marie (Gardner) Tulve. He was born in Newburgh on June 13, 1940.
Nick was a Navy and Army Reserve Veteran with a combined total of 34 years of service. He was also a Science teacher at NFA, a manager at IBM and a dedicated volunteer for several organizations
Nick is survived by his wife, Sibylle, at home; daughter, Nicolle, of Cary, NC and his son, Matthew and his wife, Renee, of Santa Ana, CA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made either to the https://www.heart.org/, https://www.cancer.org/, https://www.lung.org/, or a charity of one's own choice.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 25 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY 12550. Inurnment with military honors at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, will take place at the convenience of the family at a later date.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
