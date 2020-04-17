|
Nicholas A. "Nick" Volkringer
October 5, 1941 - April 12, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Nicholas Volkringer, 78, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. The son of the late Joseph and Michalina (Monaco) Volkringer, he was born in Newburgh. He was married to his loving wife, Roseann (Scalfari) Volkringer for over 55 years.
Nick graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1959, attended Mount St. Mary's College, and enlisted in the US Army where he served as 1st Lieutenant for the Field Artillery, NY Army National Guard. Nick retired from Daniels & West as Director of Service & Parts, and IBM East Fishkill as a Production Manager. Nick also retired from the New Windsor Auxiliary Police after 16 years of service. He was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church, a life member of New Windsor American Legion Post 1796 and a coach for the New Windsor Little League and Sacred Heart CYO. He was an avid bowler and loved playing tennis with his wife. Nick was a loving husband and father as well as a kind and thoughtful person, always ready to help anyone. He will be missed by his neighbors, especially George and Patricia Kent, best friends for over 50 years.
In addition to his wife Roseann, he is survived by his son Nicholas Volkringer and his wife Maryanne of Cary, NC; brother Frank Volkringer and his wife Ruth of Newburgh; uncle Frank and his wife Frances Monaco of Newburgh; nieces and nephews, Karen and Peter DeCrosta and their son Jared of Marlboro, David and Carol Volkringer and their children Michael and Samantha of Virginia Beach, VA along with many caring and wonderful cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by Anderson Boyd, husband of Michalina Volkringer.
Due to the COVID-19 occurrence, services will be private with a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Windsor American Legion Post 1796, P.O. Box 4424, New Windsor, NY 12553.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020