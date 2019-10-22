Home

Nicholas C. Roeckell


1939 - 2019
Nicholas C. Roeckell Obituary
Nicholas C. Roeckell
December 12, 1939 - October 17, 2019
Matamoras, PA
Nicholas C. Roeckell, age 79 of Matamoras, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at home. He was born on December 12, 1939 in Bronx, New York, the son of Charles and Maryrose Greismann Roeckell.
Nicholas retired as union carpenter for the City of New York. He was a communicant of St. Mary's R.C. Church, Port Jervis.
Nicholas is survived by his two daughters, Maryrose Roeckell of Glen Spey, NY, and Patricia Snyder of Liberty, NY; his son, Nicholas Roeckell and his wife, Aracely of Carmel, NY; his sister, Frances Thomas of Bronx, NY; his brother, Charles W. Roeckell of New Bern, South Carolina; his beloved grandchildren, Nicole and Elizabeth; and several nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by his sisters, Maryann McQuade and Betty Rollins.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ., 45 Ash St., Hartford, CT. 061908.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019
