Nicholas F. Petraglia
November 20, 1929 - November 5, 2019
Goshen, NY
Nicholas F. Petraglia, 89 of Goshen, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Highland Rehabilitation Center, Middletown, NY.
Nicholas was born November 20, 1929 in Flushing, NY, the son of Felice and Fortunata,
"Fannie" (Monaco) Petraglia. Nicholas attended Queens College, City University of New York, for undergraduate and graduate school. He earned BS and MS degrees in Science, was a Fulbright Scholar, and a lifelong teacher at public high schools in NYC and in Westchester County. He taught at Westchester Community College in the science department as a professor. While at Sullivan County Community College, "SCCC" he established an Honor Society. He taught at Sullivan County Community College for 35 years, and advanced to the level of Full Professor during his time there. He taught part time at Orange County Community College following his retirement from SCCC.
He was active in the Christian Family Movement. Nicholas attended a weekly bible study group for 12 years. He was a member of the Lions Club. Nick played many hours of tennis, and enjoyed running. He earned many medals for running when he was over 80 years of age. Both Nick and Daria were members of the Orange Runners Club. He also went swimming daily with his wife Rita.
He was very active in the MaryKnoll affiliates and many philanthropic organizations such as the Jimmy Carter Foundation.
Nick was a big movie buff and enjoyed many movies with his daughter Daria. He also
attended plays at Playwrights Horizons and other theaters with Daria in NYC on a regular basis.
Nick loved eating and Italian food, cheese, and desserts were a real pleasure… even up to his last days. Nick was a tour guide at Brotherhood Winery for over 30 years. He had a true appreciation and knowledge of wine and was always ready to give his friends a tour or tasting. He was very easy to laugh and smile…. just like his daughter. He was always ready to tell a joke or share a funny story. He truly enjoyed living and always wanted to be engaged in an activity. Nick was a lifelong learner and continued to be an avid reader all his life.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Rita Petraglia at home, and his daughter, Daria Grazia Petraglia, a physical therapist and fitness instructor, in Philadelphia, PA.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m., Monday, November 11 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY 10924. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 11 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY. Burial will follow in St. Johns Cemetery in Goshen.
