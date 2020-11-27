Nicholas Hydos
December 31, 1936 - November 23, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Nicholas Hydos of Cornwall, New York passed away on Monday, November 23 in his home surrounded by an abundance of family and love. Nicholas, commonly known as Nick, was born on December 31, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio to parents Louise and Hector Hydos, and was the youngest of four children. His mother was born in Agio Gala, Chios, Greece and his father was born in Cyprus, where they both immigrated to the United States as children.
He attended East High School in Youngstown, Ohio and afterwards attended Youngstown University where he made lasting friendships even after moving away. He was married to Helen Hydos, née Marinos, on June 28, 1959 at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Brooklyn, New York.
A Korean war veteran, Nick was proud to have served his country stationed in Bavaria, Germany for three years. This was a part of his life that Nick was immensely proud of, and he always had tales of his time serving in the U.S. Army.
Nick really found home and community when he and his family settled down in Cornwall, New York. He was a well-known figure throughout the community and made lasting impressions while working at Painter's Restaurant for more than 15 years. If you ask anyone to tell a story about Nick, you can guarantee it will be paired with a laugh about some silly prank, joke, or song that went alongside it.
An avid sports fan, Nick was always rooting for his home teams, the Cleveland Indians, and for college football, Ohio State. If you ever saw Nick out and about in Cornwall you could almost always catch him wearing one of his baseball caps or sweatshirts in support for his teams, along with his beloved four-legged companion, Jade, hanging out the window.
Nick leaves behind a large and loving family: his wife, Helen Hydos; his children: Katherine Hydos-Rice, Theodore Hydos and partner, Tricia Marshall, Dean Hydos and wife, Shaleen Hydos, Irene Hydos Merdini and husband, Haki Merdini. Nick was doubly blessed with a wealth of joy and love through his grandchildren: Elena Luna-Hydos and husband, Travis Smith, Andrea Rice and her partner, Edward Osterlof, Alyssa Rice, Eva Rice, James Rice, Angeline Malavé and husband, Juan Malavé, Nicholas Hydos, Christofer Hydos, Alec Hydos, Michael Hydos, Luiza Merdini, and Eleni Merdini. Nick is also survived by his five great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Mateo, Travis Jr., Mila, and Juan Jose Jr. Nick is predeceased by his mother and father, and his siblings: Theodore, Patricia, and Ilene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
or any other United States Veterans charity of choice
in honor of all of those who have served and continue to serve.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 30 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1 at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 2250 Goshen Tpke., Middletown, with burial with Military Honors following in Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Goshen.
The family appreciates everyone's love and support, whether it be through a phone call, a message, or a text and we completely understand during these difficult times if this is the only way you feel safe and comfortable to pay your respects to Nick.
— With love, The Hydos Family
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com