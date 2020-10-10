1/1
Nicholas Joseph Alfieri
October 6, 2020
Cornwall Town, NY
Nicholas (Nick) Joseph Alfieri 29, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home in Cornwall Town, NY. The son of Dominick Alfieri of Circleville NY and Dana Grogan (DeFrancesco) of Milford PA .
Nicholas, learned the trade of Plumbing and Heating through his father. Most recently joined the team at Petro Plumbing and Heating, in Newburgh, NY. He loved to be outdoors and often found riding his dirt bike. Nicholas was known to always have a great smile that would light up any room he walked in and always bring laughter to any situation.
Nicholas leaves behind his mother, Dana Grogan; father, Dominick Alfieri, stepmother, Nicola Alfieri; daughter, Kendall; sisters, Valerie Alfieri, Isabella Alfieri and Janie Alfieri; stepbrother, Shemar Dunstan; nephew, Adam Alfieri; his beloved girlfriend, Demitra Kane and their cats.
Cremation was held privately at the convenience of the family at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford Twp., PA.
The family will be receiving friends from 2 to 4 on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA 18337. Memorial services will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m. with Reverend Benjamin Willis officiating.
Arrangements were made by Stroyan funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Stroyan Funeral Home
OCT
12
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Stroyan Funeral Home
or

