Nicholas Joseph Miele
August 29, 1990 - December 27, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Nicholas Joseph Miele, beloved son of Joseph and Lisa (Vradenburgh) Miele, was called home way too early at the young age of 29.
A lifelong resident of the area, Nicholas graduated from Newburgh Free Academy and worked as a carpenter for Local 279. He was also a member of Grace Community Church in Washingtonville, NY. He was a wonderful, kind person who liked to be silly and make us all laugh. Memories of his love for writing music and playing his acoustic guitar will remain with us forever. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved daughter and riding his motorcycle. He is now at peace.
In addition to his parents, Joseph and Lisa, he is survived by his daughter, Victoria Reyes-Miele of Beacon; paternal grandmother, Judith Miele; maternal grandfather, George Vradenburgh; uncle, David (Ann) Miele; aunts, Diane (Tom) Byrnes, Diana Duffy and Laura (Mark) Cotton; and many cousins and friends. Nicholas was predeceased by his brother, Anthony Miele; maternal grandmother, Patricia Vradenburgh; paternal grandfather, Joseph Miele; and cousin, Daniel Sullivan.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Grace Community Church, Washingtonville, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Grace Community Church, 2839 NY-94, Washingtonville, NY 10992. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020