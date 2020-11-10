Nicholas Mark Andersen
April 15, 1988 - November 7, 2020
Shohola, PA
Nicholas Mark Andersen of Shohola, PA, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Middletown, NY. He was 32. He was born April 15, 1988 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Mark Andersen and Eileen Knapp. Nick worked as a Timber Framer for Cedar Creek Timber Frames in Matamoras, PA.
A family statement read: "Nick was an adventurer. He spent his best days kayaking, camping, going to Met games and just being home with his family. But his greatest joy was being a father. He was the most loving father and husband. He did everything for family. He was the hardest worker; his dedication and patience were immeasurable. This whole that has been left in our hearts will never be filled. But we loved you then, we love you now and we will love you forever..."
Surviving are his beloved son, Gavin Nicholas Andersen at home, his loving, longtime companion, Michele Dennington at home, and his beloved German Shepard, Ryker; his father, Mark Andersen and his companion, Karen of Shohola, PA; his mother, Eileen Knapp and her husband, Lawrence of Port Jervis; his brother, Zachary James Andersen of Port Jervis; maternal grandmother, June Welsh; paternal grandmother, Cathy Andersen; his father and mother-in- law, Robert, and Susan Dennington of Port Jervis; brother-in-law, Bobby Dennington of Port Jervis; sister-in-law, Karen and Bill Heller of Bloomingburg, NY; nephews, Preston and Connor; also many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by both of his grandfathers, James Andersen and Joseph F. Welsh, Jr.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 East Main Street, Port Jervis on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 with a 9:15 a.m. prayer at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 46 Ball St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 with Rev. Matthew Newcomb officiating. Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nick's son, Gavin for his college fund.
