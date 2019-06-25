|
Nicholas R. McKeon
December 18, 1996 - June 23, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Nicholas R. McKeon also known as "Nicky Noodle", and "Mr. Smithers" passed away June 23, 2019 in Port Jervis, NY. Nicholas was born on December 18, 1996 in Port Jervis, NY the son of Kevin J. and Patricia Mosher McKeon.
Nicky was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the Washington Redskins. He was a member and Past President of the Delaware Engine Co. #2, Port Jervis Fire Dept. and a former member of Howard Wheat Hose Co. #4. He worked as a lumber associate for Lowes in Westfall Township, Pennsylvania.
Nicholas is survived by his parents at home, his brother, Matthew McKeon and his wife, Sarah of Westfall Township, PA; his sister, Manda Jergensen and her husband, Michael of Port Jervis; his three nieces, Ashley, Caitlynn and Aubrey; several aunts, uncles, cousins and his best friend, Tyler Kowinsky. Nick was pre-deceased by his brother, Kevin McKeon.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 27 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Firematic services will be held 7:15 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday, June 28, at the funeral home. Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 25 to June 28, 2019