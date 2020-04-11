|
|
Nicholas R. Romano
October 4, 1924 - April 8, 2020
Middletown, NY
Nicholas R. Romano passed away at home on Wednesday April 8, 2020. He was 95.
The son of the late Joseph and Ruth Cuda Romano, he was born in Herkimer, NY on October 4, 1924.
He was a graduate of Middletown High School, Fordham College of Pharmacy and New York University Graduate School of Education.
He was a veteran of World War II serving as an Aircraft Engineer in the Army Air Corp, a pharmacist, chemistry teacher, author and publisher of engineering text books and HS review books. In later years he was passionate about gardening in order to share the fruits of his labor. He was someone who quietly gave of his time to help his friends and neighbors.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 486, Elks Lodge 1097 and the Science Teachers Association of NY.
The family would like to thank Dr. Fruchter, Dr. Carey and staff for their extraordinary efforts. They would also like to thank the owners and staff of DeFilippis Bakery, Americana Diner, Franco's and the Colonial Diner for their fellowship with his companion of many years Shirley Coleman.
Nicholas is survived by his daughter, Caroline Romano of Honesdale, PA; his sons, Joseph Romano and Benjamin Romano of Middletown; his granddaughter, Marietta Romano Mendler of Atlanta, GA and his sister, Marietta Cortese of Middletown. He was predeceased by his wife, Beryl P. Messer Romano.
Private services were held on Friday April 10, 2020. Burial was in Wallkill Cemetery Phillipsburg, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local Veterans Organization or a local High School Chemistry Teacher for any additional supplies.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020