Nila E. Vadala
April 28, 1962 - April 12, 2020
Cuddebackville, NY
Nila E. Vadala of Cuddebackville, NY, a former bus driver for the Goshen School District and a longtime resident of the area, passed away on April 12, 2020 in Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. She was 57.
The daughter of Robert and Myrna Karker Wilday, she was born on April 28, 1962 in Amsterdam, NY.
Survivors include her husband Ross Vadala at home. Her parents Robert and Myrna Wilday of Sharon Springs, NY. Her brother Jarry Wilday of Sharon Springs, NY. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held in Sharon Cemetery in Sharon Springs, NY. at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020