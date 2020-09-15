Nilo E. Salcedo
September 28, 1940 - September 14, 2020
Monticello, NY
Nilo E. Salcedo, of Monticello, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was 79.
He was the son of Jorge Salcedo Hinostroza and Yolanda Alarco Basto, born on September 28, 1940 in Anco-Huancavelica, Peru.
Nilo worked as a waiter at the Concord Hotel until his retirement. In his free time he enjoyed being outside fishing, or in the kitchen cooking. He also enjoyed soccer and collecting antiques and gemstones.
He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend; he will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind his wife, Zilda Salcedo; his mother; children: Jorge Salcedo and his wife, Paola of White Lake, NY, Elva Milisauskas and her husband, Stephen of Mongaup Valley, NY, Janette Salcedo of Lima, Peru; and step-daughter, Miryea Gavlez Baldeon and her husband, Mirko Ibarra of Huancayo, Peru; grandchildren: Joshua Garcia, Nicole Salcedo, Samira and Eduardo Ibarra, Isaac and Sofia Salcedo, Nohelia, Diego and Jazmin Salcedo; siblings: Martha Kraft and her husband, Horand and Luis Salcedo and his wife, Irene; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 3534 State Route 55, Kauneonga Lake, NY 12720. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of 10 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home; for further information call 845-583-5445 or visit colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com