Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

1948 - 2019
November 12, 1948 - July 5, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Long-time Wallkill resident Nina Neighmond passed away earlier this summer after a multi-year battle with cancer. She was 70 years old.
Nina was born in Hackensack NJ, grew up in North Bergan and spent many summers in Tuckerton. As an adult, she moved with her first-husband to Wallkill, where they raised their two children, Sam (DeSocio) and Michelle (Sturgis). During her lifetime, Nina was a traveler, a real estate agent, a stained-glass artist, a nationally-ranked bowler, an accountant, a community organizer, and a local councilwoman. Her contribution to the fight against the New York Regional Interconnect led to state-wide recognition. In her last years, Nina retired to Nevada. Even while battling cancer, Nina helped look after her mother, and frequently traveled to see her grandchildren. While in Nevada, she regularly attended and became a member of Summit Ridge Church.
Nina was preceded in death by her father, Joseph, her mother, Barbara, and her stepson, Andrew Guenste. Nina is survived by her sister, Jo Lee; her children, Sam and Michelle; her son-in-law, Calvin; her daughter-in-law, Joanna; her grandchildren: Gus, Gabe, Delia, Sylvan; her stepson, Ryan; and many nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held for her at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10th at Circleville Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 890 Goshen Turnpike Circleville, NY 10919. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nina's name to Good Shepherd Church, 148 Union St , Cobleskill, NY 12043.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019
