|
|
Noel Natkiel
December 17, 1945 - September 14, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Noel Natkiel of New Windsor, NY passed away on September 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was 73 years old. Born December 17, 1945 in Yonkers, NY, the son of Harry and Vera Natkiel (Register). He graduated from DeWitt Clinton High school in the Bronx, NY. He started his career as an Iron Worker and then joined Con-Edison and worked as Class "A" Gas Mechanic for 25 years where he was a member of the Emergency Response Force (ERF). Upon retiring from ConEdison he started a second career at IBM working in 300mm semiconductor facility in East Fishkill, NY for 15 years. Noel was also a small business owner\partner of two video rental stores and an automobile repair shop.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Marilyne; sons, John and wife, Tricia of Naugatuck, CT, Chris and wife, Barbara of Montgomery, NY, Marc and wife, Kerri of Salisbury Mills, NY; and daughter, Debra and husband, Chris of Tampa, FL. He will be deeply missed by all of his grandchildren: granddaughters, Sydney, Brianna, Sarah, Emily and Samantha; and grandsons, Michael and Joseph. Along with many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
A Memorial Visitation will be celebrated from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh, NY.
The family would like to thank the staff of Kaplan Family Hospice for their compassionate and professional care. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019