|
|
Noreen Ann Girao
January 3, 1962 - October 26, 2019
Gardiner, New York
Noreen Ann Girao, 57, of Gardiner, NY, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Westchester Medical Center of Valhalla, New York, surrounded by her loving family.
Born January 3, 1962 in Passaic, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Bruce T. and Catherine M. (Gleason) Boon.
On October 14, 1988, she married Michael Girao in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.
Noreen studied Industrial Arts in college, in hopes of becoming a teacher. However, fate had something else in store for her. She got a job at St. Joseph's in Paterson- one of the bigger hospitals in New Jersey. She worked in the Purchasing Department as a Buyer for years and made many friends there. Noreen loved to work with her hands though, and started her second career at Full Moon Farm in Gardiner, New York, working as a Farm Manager. She was an excellent photographer and loved animals. She had many pets over the years including sheep, horses, dogs and a donkey.
Survivors include her parents, Bruce T. and Catherine M. Boon of Milford, Deleware; her brother, William Boon of Los Angeles, California; and her husband, Michael Girao of Gardiner, New York.
She was predeceased by her brother, Bruce C. Boon.
Please join the family for a celebration of Noreen's life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Barn, 105 Phillies Bridge Road, New Paltz, NY between 2 to 5 p.m. Reflection and eulogy will start at 2:30 p.m. Dress is casual.
The family requests that donations be made in Noreen's name to the Ronald McDonald House, Children's Hospital at Westchester Medical Center, 80 Woods Road, Valhalla, New York 10595.
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Noreen's family with the arrangements.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019