Noreen Callahan Schnell
January 10, 1932 - October 4, 2019
Wilson, NC
Noreen Callahan Schnell, 87, longtime resident of Rockland County, NY, peacefully passed away at her son, Tim's home in Wilson, NC on October 4th, 2019, surrounded by an abundance of love with her family by her side.
Noreen was a prominent New City resident, raised on a bucolic 118 acre farm in upstate NY. From this upbringing, she was able to cultivate a lifetime of education in music, intellect, and creativity. A dynamic woman for her generation, Noreen attended Potsdam College at the age of 16 where she earned a degree in Music. During this period, she was able to grow a love for literature and philosophy. While Noreen earned her degree, she met her future husband, Frank Schnell Sr., a World War II hero. They met during her summer job at Lake Placid, NY. This is where Frank famously reported, "I saw her from across the room and I knew I was going to marry her." Luckily for Noreen's family, he was right. They ultimately relocated to New City, NY next to another farm setting which was nice for Noreen. This allowed her to continue her education at New York's Empire School of Music. Noreen and Frank had five children together, and she was able to instill the love of music in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Noreen's creative talent in the kitchen is another thing her family will always remember. There will always be comfort in the unforgettable "Shrimp Jello", "Wind Pudding", and the most loved "Spaghetti and Eggs". The secret recipes will be handed down for generations.
Noreen was predeceased by her husband, Frank Schnell Sr., in 2005 and her youngest son, Christopher, in 1996. She was also predeceased by her parents, Bertha and Pete, and her siblings, Robert, Chet, Betty, and Gen.
Surviving are her four children, Franceen DeCicco and husband, Joe, Frank and Candy, Tim and Judy, and Kathleen Baker and husband, Carl; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one sister, Rae Fobare of Schenectady, NY; and dozens of nieces and nephews from the North Country.
A celebration of Noreen's life will be held in the Spring of 2020 at her daughter, Kathleen's, in Middletown, NY.
Memorials in Noreen's name may be directed to Community Home Care and Hospice, 2841 Daisy Ln. N, Suite E, Wilson, NC 27896.
Online condolences may be sent to www.thomasyelverton.com
