Norfe F. Esposito
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norfe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norfe F. Esposito
April 21, 1930 - June 9, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Norfe Esposito of Newburgh, NY passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He is the son of the late John & Mary Esposito.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Esposito; children: John and wife, Paula Esposito, Carmela and husband, Dominick, Lauria, and Joseph Esposito and partner Kathy; grandchildren: Christopher and Steven Esposito and wife Christina, Amanda and Michael Lauria; six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by brother, Frank Esposito and sister, Agnes Mobley.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his younger brother, Johnny Esposito and brother-in-law, David Mobley and sister-in-law, Joanne Esposito.
Services for Norfe Esposito will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
I am sorry to hear of the passing of Norfe. His was my baseball coach with the Mets many years ago. My condolences to Johnny and his family.
DONALD B LARE
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved