Norfe F. Esposito

April 21, 1930 - June 9, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Norfe Esposito of Newburgh, NY passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He is the son of the late John & Mary Esposito.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Esposito; children: John and wife, Paula Esposito, Carmela and husband, Dominick, Lauria, and Joseph Esposito and partner Kathy; grandchildren: Christopher and Steven Esposito and wife Christina, Amanda and Michael Lauria; six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by brother, Frank Esposito and sister, Agnes Mobley.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his younger brother, Johnny Esposito and brother-in-law, David Mobley and sister-in-law, Joanne Esposito.

Services for Norfe Esposito will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.



