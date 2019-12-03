|
Norma Evelyn Andrews
November 29, 1936 - December 1, 2019
Norma "Nanny" Andrews, 83 of Newburgh, entered into rest December 1, 2019. The daughter of the late Norman and Mildred (Kirk) Hendricks, she was born in Cornwall, NY. She was happily married to the love of her life Robert Frank Andrews Sr. for 60 years. Robert predeceased Norma in 2015.
Norma enjoyed spending time with her brother Willie and wife Mona in Washington State. She loved traveling to Florida with Bobby and taking her grand kids to Disney World. She cherished spending time with her family. Some of Norma's favorite things were Eeyore, hummingbirds and music boxes.
Survivors include her son, Robert F. Andrews Jr. and wife Susan, and daughter, Donna L Ayers; her brother Willie Hendricks and wife Mona; grandchildren: Joshua Andrews (Heather), Sarah Cwikla (Michael), Kim (Chris) and Michele (James) Ayers; great-grandchildren: Olivia Andrews, Lucy and Arlo Cwikla, Aiden Ayers, Savannah Shackelton; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her daughter, Kim Marie.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. pm Friday, December 6 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
