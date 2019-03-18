|
Norma Jean Gibbons
May 20, 1952 - March 16, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Norma Jean Gibbons, age 66 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. She was born on May 20, 1952 in Brooklyn, NY and is the daughter of the late John and Jessie Dekorte Sexton.
Norma Jean worked as an assembler at Kolmar Labs in Port Jervis, NY. She married Bernard E. Gibbons who survives at home.
Norma Jean is also survived by her four brothers: James Sexton and wife, Nancy, Thomas Sexton and wife, Irene, Joseph Sexton and wife, Betty, and Robert Sexton and wife, Sue; two sisters: Betty Sczerba, and Alice Kenzel and husband, James. Norma Jean was predeceased by her two brothers: John and Edward Sexton; and her sister: Lucielle Sexton.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 East Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday with Pastor Sarah Samson officiating. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2019