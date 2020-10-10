1/1
Norma Jean McCaffery
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean McCaffery
June 24, 1939 - October 3, 2020
Chester, NY
Norma Jean McCaffery, 81, formerly of Hopewell Junction, NY and Independence, KY, died on October 3, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Corbin, KY on June 24, 1939; she was the daughter of John and Florence (Perry) Johnson. Norma had worked as the office manager for Chelsea Moore Construction and was a leader and a motivator, always putting family first, and enjoyed traveling to see them. She was a devoted wife,mother and grandmother. She graced her loving spirit on all who came in contact with her and will be greatly missed.
On September 25, 1982 in Kentucky, Norma married George McCaffery who survives at home in Chester, NY. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Johnson and Piper Bowman of Chester, NY; her grandchildren, Emory Johnson, Cate Bowman, Thomas Bowman and Ellie Bowman; her siblings and their spouses, Gloria and Jerry Meagher, Donnie and Patsy Johnson, and family of Independence, KY; her nieces and nephews, Jeanna and Todd Maroney, Tammy Harrison and family, Donnie Ray Johnson and family, and several other close nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, Johnny Johnson.
Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., Hopewell Junction, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to Shriners International. Please visit Norma's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved