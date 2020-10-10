Norma Jean McCaffery
June 24, 1939 - October 3, 2020
Chester, NY
Norma Jean McCaffery, 81, formerly of Hopewell Junction, NY and Independence, KY, died on October 3, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Corbin, KY on June 24, 1939; she was the daughter of John and Florence (Perry) Johnson. Norma had worked as the office manager for Chelsea Moore Construction and was a leader and a motivator, always putting family first, and enjoyed traveling to see them. She was a devoted wife,mother and grandmother. She graced her loving spirit on all who came in contact with her and will be greatly missed.
On September 25, 1982 in Kentucky, Norma married George McCaffery who survives at home in Chester, NY. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Johnson and Piper Bowman of Chester, NY; her grandchildren, Emory Johnson, Cate Bowman, Thomas Bowman and Ellie Bowman; her siblings and their spouses, Gloria and Jerry Meagher, Donnie and Patsy Johnson, and family of Independence, KY; her nieces and nephews, Jeanna and Todd Maroney, Tammy Harrison and family, Donnie Ray Johnson and family, and several other close nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, Johnny Johnson.
Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., Hopewell Junction, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to Shriners International. Please visit Norma's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com