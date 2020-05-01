Norma Rita Buhler
November 6, 1937 - April 25, 2020
Warwick, NY
It is with great sadness that the family of Norma Rita Buhler announces her passing on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 82.
Norma, a loving wife, mother to four children, grandmother to eight and great-grandmother to three, was a longtime resident of Warwick, NY. A devout catholic, Norma attended St. Stephen's Church regularly for the better part of her life.
Although working throughout most of her life, Norma was most happy being around family and friends. Sharing a laugh, patiently listening, and providing sage wisdom were among her many strengths. Most of all she will be remembered for loving unconditionally and putting others before herself.
Norma is survived by her loving husband, Warren; four children: James Buhler and his wife, Pat, John Buhler and his wife, Patricia, Laura Earl and her husband, Mark, and Tom Buhler and his wife, Lynn; brother, Tom Felker and his wife, Christine; grandchildren: Matthew Buhler and his wife, Casey, Jennifer Buhler, Benjamin Buhler, Jason Buhler, Christopher Earl and his wife, Annette, Samantha Earl, Adam Buhler, Ally Buhler, and three great-grandchildren: Maximus and Marcus Earl, and Warren Matthew Buhler.
Due to the corona virus restrictions on public gatherings, graveside services in St. Stephen Cemetery will be private.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 3, 2020.