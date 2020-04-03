|
|
Norman Billig
January 18, 1926 - April 2, 2020
Boca Raton, FL formerly of Woodbourne, NY
Norman was born in the Bronx New York and grew up during the Great Depression. He was the son of Sylvia and Louis Billig, both immigrants from Poland. He had a loving, older sister Roslyn, who passed in 2019. He attended Stuart Manor High School and also received an award for excellence in public speaking in 1938 from Prospect Junior High School. The award: a copy of Treasure Island. His love of adventure and exploration took him all over the streets of New York, and especially loved watching the Brooklyn Dodgers at the Ebbets Field.
In December 1943, at age 17 he answered the call to duty and joined the Marine Corps to fight in World War II. He earned numerous distinctions: Field Music First Class as bugler, Rifle Marksman and the Conspicuous Service Cross of NY. He participated in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign, and was sent to Okinawa in May 1945. There he performed gallantly as infantryman and tended to the wounded as stretcher-bearer on the front lines. Okinawa was the costliest battle in the Pacific: over 12,000 men killed, and more than 50,000 wounded. In June, he became one of those wounded, earning a Purple Heart. He was also a bugler for the Marine Corp. He was convalescing from his wounds in China when the Japanese surrendered, and was honorably discharged in May,1946. Through all that, he was faithfully observant to Jewish tradition, even using his bugler skill to blow shofar during the High Holidays.
Returning to civilian life in New York City, he worked in the family business helping his father run a popular bar in Brooklyn. Always a devoted family man, he sacrificed his dream to be an accountant, and did not return to school in order to assist his father in their business.
Eventually his family moved to Sullivan County and took up residence in South Fallsburg. They opened a sundry store on Main Street. One fateful day, he met Mildred Cohen, the youngest daughter of Pincus and Pauline Cohen, owners of the Butler Lodge in Hurleyville. Their first date was an 11-mile ride for ice cream. Taking long car rides was something they loved to do their whole lives. Several months later, they were married and began a long, beautiful life together. He and Mildred built a house in a new development in Woodbourne on Kahn Drive, where they lived for 55 years. Norman and Mildred had two sons, Jacob and Martin and a beautiful daughter, Robin. Norman took a variety of jobs but eventually found work as manager of The Men's Shop in the famed Concord Hotel, and also its sister store in Monticello for the next 27 years. In whatever work he did, he performed his job to the best of his ability and always worked with a level passion and enthusiasm. He was part of the community fabric that help shaped the Catskills Borsht Belt, with so many families that worked hard to make the hotel business successful during the golden years of the area.
To further support his family and typical of his generation, he took a second job at the Monticello Raceway. This was another example of his sacrifice to his family, as many nights he did not come home until after 11 p.m. having put in a 14-hour days. Norman was not only a devoted husband and father, but he was active in many community organizations. He was a member of Congregation B'nai Israel in Woodbourne where he was a very active Congregation member. He held many offices including being its President for several terms. He enjoyed cooking breakfasts for the members after services. He was also a member of the Lions club and local Masonic Lodge and served as Grand Master. Norman also participated in many community plays preformed at Fallsburg High School, including "Little Abner" and "South Pacific".
His love of travel and adventure took him and Mildred to many foreign countries, but they especially loved Israel, Aruba and England. They took many wonderful cruises with their daughter Robin, her husband, Michael and their children, Julia and Jessica. He was also a very good cook and enjoyed all family gatherings. He enjoyed going to his granddaughter Emily's shows and grandson Austin's games. He enjoyed seeing Kieran and Joshua in White Plains when he would visit with Martin. He felt fortunate that he and Mildred were able to enjoy seeing all the grandchildren grow up. He was especially known for his dancing at all family functions. There was not a dance floor he did not like and song he did not like to dance to. He was also an stylish dresser and always prided himself on fashion and public appearance. It was all part of his love of life and celebration of it.
Norman was an unbelievably devoted husband to Mildred, and she a devoted wife to him. When she became ill with Alzheimer's he cared for her for four years. It was truly a blessing to see how he took care of her with each month becoming more difficult as the disease worsened. He kept her at home as long as he could and never lessened the level of care for her for the four years, she was not able to fully take care of herself. After her death, he moved to Florida, at the age of 90 to start a new life. He was active in several community groups in Boca Raton joining two congregations, driving to take various continuing Jewish education classes, writing poetry and enjoying the shows at the clubhouse. While committed to being fiercely independent, he truly enjoyed people. He was always smiling, wanting to engage in conversation and discuss world events and the history and significance of his beloved Jewish religion.
Norman is survived by his eldest son, Jacob Billig, daughter in law, Karen, and grandchildren, Emily and Scott Weinreb, and Austin; son, Martin Billig and grandchildren, Kieran and Joshua; and daughter, Robin Baer, son in law, Michael, and grandchildren, Julia and Jessica.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020