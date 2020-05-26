Norman Elmowitz
November 26, 1929 - May 25, 2020
Sullivan County, NY
Norman Elmowitz, age 90, longtime resident of Sullivan County, NY, passed away on Monday, May 25th, 2020 at 1:00am from Covid-19.
Norman, born and raised in Brooklyn, NY on November 26, 1929 to the late Molly and David Elmowitz, and is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Rick Rauch; granddaughter, Dylan Rauch; step-son, Joe Lettieri; brother, Stanley Elmowitz; sisters-in-law, Judy, Linda and Ana Elmowitz; and the remaining loving Elmowitz, Lieberman and Lettieri families as well as many other beloved friends and relatives.
Norman moved to Miami where he raised his daughter, Debbie and began his career as a Manager and Maitre D' at the famed Fountain Blue Hotel and each summer travelled to the Catskill Mountains to work at the Shawanga Lodge and Pines Hotel. Towards the end of his career, he resided full time in Sullivan County, NY and was overjoyed to have his family, Rick, Debbie and Dylan close by.
Norman, everyone's favorite friend and family member, will be forever remembered for his charismatic charming smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. He loved sports, especially the Mets and Giants and the $2 window at the Monticello Raceway. Always an entertainer, Norman brought out the best in us as he brought us all together.
Due to current Covid-19 pandemic, the immediate family will be putting Norman to rest in a private ceremony at the New Paltz Rural Cemetery on Wednesday, May 27th and sitting Shiva privately in their home. Those who would like to show their love are invited to drive by their home in New Paltz, NY on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. or Thursday from 12 to 3 p.m.
The family would like to thank all the health care professionals from Achieve for their loving care in the last years of his life and are sincerely grateful to the wonderful staff and volunteers on the Covid-19 floor of Catskill Regional Hospital who comforted and cared for him in his final days.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.