Norman J. Pitt Sr.
1936 - 2020
Norman J. Pitt Sr.
April 22, 1936 - October 14, 2020
Formerly of Otisville, NY
Norman J. Pitt Sr. died unexpectedly at Greenville Memorial Hospital in South Carolina at the age of 84. He was born April 22, 1936 in Spring Valley, NY to the late Lucy Gallo and Bernard Pitt Sr. After attending Spring Valley High School, Norman joined the U.S. Army from 1955-1959. After the military, he worked for Rockland News for over 30 years. Norman was also a police officer for the Town of Mt. Hope Police Department where he retired as a Sergeant before moving on to become the Town Supervisor for the Town of Mt. Hope for four years.
Formerly of Otisville/Mt. Hope, NY where he lived most of his life, "Pop" or "Poppy", as his grandchildren often referred to him as, was always the personality in the room. He was a well known and respected man to anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. Norman was the type of man that would go out of his way to help anyone who needed it in any way he could. A hardworking man, he once worked three jobs to make sure his family was taken care of.
Like any father, Norman's greatest accomplishment was his children. Faithfully, he would call each of his children every Sunday morning to see how they were doing. Although the conversations may not have been long, they were always heartfelt and meaningful. As both a father and grandfather, he tried to attend every graduation, baptism, wedding, or family celebration. Norman was a family man and was proud of each and every one of his children and grandchildren. He will be sorely missed among all family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth at home; his children: Renee Liseski and husband, Joe, Norman Pitt Jr. and wife, Laurie, Donna Hyatt and husband, Dale, Anthony Pitt and wife, Sherry, and Mike and wife, Stacey; also survived by his grandchildren: Joseph Jr., Nicholas, Michelle, Thomas, Benjamin, Aaron, Anthony Jr, Andrew, Alexis, Amanda, Darien, and Jaylin; and his great-grandchildren: Anabella, Chase, Braden, and Laney. Norman is survived by his brothers: William Pitt, Bernard Pitt Jr., and George Pitt.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Lewis Pitt, sister, Annette Grant; his children's mother, Catherine Vitale, and his second wife, Bernice Rifflard.
A funeral service of remembrance will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, November 6 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown NY 10940. Due to current restrictions, guests are limited to no more than 25 visitors at a time a facial masks are required upon entering. Burial will follow in the family plot in The Cemetery of the Highlands, Highland Mills, NY. Memorial Donations in Norman's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc. www.applebeemcphillips.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
