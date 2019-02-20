|
Norman J. Smith
April 25, 1928 - February 16, 2019
Middletown, NY
Norman J. Smith, a 63 year area resident, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Columbia/Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, NY. He was 90 years of age. The son of the late Norman and Johanna Schraft Smith, he was born on April 25, 1928 in Huntington, NY.
After military service at the end of World War II and during the Korean War, graduation from college and accounting jobs, he came to Middletown selling prefab shell homes and met his future partner Patrick McDermott, also becoming interested in real estate. Eventually this led to a partnership in McDermott, Moore and Smith Real Estate Firm for 40 years.
Hiking was his passion. His achievements included: Adirondack 46er, New England 111, the Western 15,000 Footers, 50 State Highpoints, and a thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail with his wife "Kip", plus numerous other trails and international peaks.
Survivors include; his wife, Arlene "Kip" Smith at home; his children, Andrew and Selena Smith, Anne and Glenn Mohler, Tammy and Russell Howarth, Penny and Tad Guski and nine grandchildren; his sister, Norma and Clarence Robinson and two nephews and a niece. Norman was predeceased by his first wife, Kitty Smith Meyer.
His step-children include, Michael Patnode, Mark Patnode, Anne and Marc Wilson, Margaret and Timothy Szeliga; seven step-grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Adirondack Mountain Club and the .
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Cremation took place at the Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019