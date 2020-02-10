|
Norman R. Sheldon
December 5, 1930 - January 29, 2020
Fort Montgomery, NY
Norman R. Sheldon, 89, a lifetime resident of Fort Montgomery, NY, passed away at the Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY.
Norman graduated from Highland Falls High School with the Class of 1948. He was an avid swimmer and ski jumper throughout his school years. He became a member of the volunteer United States Army in 1951 and served in Korea for 15 months through 1953 with the ASA 351st Communications Reconnaissance Division. His unit received two Presidential Citations for their dedicated service. He was later employed with the USMA Civilian Personnel Office at West Point, NY. His banking career began with the Highland Falls Federal Savings & Loan, continued with the First Chartered Savings & Loan in Nyack, NY and West Point Federal Credit Union in Highland Falls. He simultaneously owned and operated the Clean Machine Laundromat for 51 of those years. He was a lifetime Episcopalian beginning with St. Marks in Fort Montgomery to the Church of the Holy Innocents in Highland Falls after his marriage and family and Grace Church in Nyack in retirement, considering all his church family.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Joy Lee Spellman. He is survived by his wife, Catharine in their 64th year; his daughters: Jill Ann Sheldon and Jan Marie Conley; his son, James and his wife, Lori; his grandchildren: Sarah Jane Bione, Audrey Washington and her husband, Kenneth, Michael and Mallory Sheldon; his great-grandchildren: Kenneth and Kaileigh Washington and Jacob and Ryan Bione.
Norman, looking back on life guarding at Bear Mountain Park and Pool, was still swimming in his 60's and beyond. He assisted in the development of the Masters Swim Program at West Point. He claimed many medals himself from various meets throughout the Northeast. His success he smilingly attributed to few competitors in his age group. His modest interest in photography also spanned a lifetime.
A descendant of the American Revolution of the Jeremiah Rose Family, Norman loved Fort Montgomery. He was delighted with the massive formative efforts of the Battle site Association including his daughter Jan, many friends and neighbors.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 130 First Ave., Nyack, NY 10960. Interment will follow at Highland Union Cemetery, Highland Falls, NY. Following interment, a reception will be held at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, 401 Main St, Highland Falls, NY 10928.
Memorial Contributions may be made to , PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675 or to , Attn: Office of Development 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607, in his name would be sincerely appreciated by his family.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020