Norman Roberts
February 6, 1926 - October 20, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Norman Roberts entered into rest on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The son of the late Edward and Neva (Fraiser) Roberts, he was born in Roseton, NY.
Norman attended Roseton School. At just 7 years old, Norman, on his grandfather's shoulders, witnessed the attempted assassination of President-Elect Roosevelt. He might have been the last living person to witness that event, merely 12 feet away.
Norman enlisted in the Marines in 1944, and was assigned to the 3rd Marine Division, landing at Iwo Jima on the third day of a bloody 35-day battle. For the duration of the war he was stationed on Guam and China. After the War, Norman worked at the Roseton Brickyards, before finding his career as Cement Truck Driver and a Proud Teamster. Norman worked on much of today's infrastructure we take for granted, NYS Thruway, Newburgh-Beacon Bridge and Danskammer.
Norman married Elizabeth Allen on Sept 1, 1950. 9 days later, the Marines recalled Norman for the Korean War. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding celebration. Norman retired in 1990 from Plaza Materials.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his son Mark Roberts, son Kevin Roberts and his wife Melanie, and daughter Noreen Neva Hale; 6 grandchildren: Kevin Roberts, Eric Rasmussen, Gabrielle Roberts, Daniella Seymour, Nicolette Hale and Joshua Roberts; 4 great grandchildren: Kevin, Isaiah, Zachery and Zayden; his brother, Burton Roberts, now 99 years of age, and his wife Maryann; his sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Robert Ponesse, sister-in-law Linda Allen; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother-in-law John Allen.
The family would like to thank the staff at ICU at St. Luke's Hospital for their compassion and professionalism during Norman's final hour. We cannot express enough gratitude to Crystal Young. Crystal was Norman's sidekick, chauffeur and aide during his last year.
A Private Ceremony will be held at Brooks Funeral Home, Newburgh, with entombment in Cedar Hill Mausoleum.
or call 845-561-8300.