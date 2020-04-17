|
|
Novilia Vincenza Rossi
November 4, 1930 - April 14, 2020
Middletown, NY
Novilia Vincenza Rossi, a longtime resident of Middletown and a former co-owner and operator of Brookside Manor, died after a short illness at her home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 89.
She was born in Fraine, Chieti, Italy on November 4, 1930 to the late Vincenzo and Benedetta Turdo Felice. She married Pino Rossi in Italy in May of 1951. They came to the United States and settled in Middletown shortly thereafter to start and raise their family.
Novilia was a strong, independent and generous woman. She loved to garden, was an amazing cook, and loved watching her New York Yankees. She was a longtime parishioner at St. Joseph's Church in Middletown. She always loved family gatherings on holidays, especially Christmas Eve. She was a very loving and caring woman who spent her entire life providing for her family; she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her two children: Donna Coburn and her husband, Michael of Middletown, and Victor Rossi and his wife, Maureen of Tolland, CT; five grandchildren: Christian, Joseph, and Jenna Coburn and Justin and Alexander Rossi; and three great grandchildren: Wesley and Lily Coburn and Dominic Rossi. She is further survived by sisters-in-law, Linda DiIorio and her husband, Silvio of Middletown, Flavia Rossi of Middletown, Elisa Natale and her husband, Ermindo of Simpsonville, SC, and Maria Rossi of Fraine, Italy, and many nieces and nephews.
Novilia was predeceased by her beloved husband, Pino. She was also predeceased by her sister, Onelia D'Ambrosio and her husband, Marino; her brother, Angelo Felice and his wife, Carol; brothers-in-law, Vittorio and Franco Rossi; sister-in-law, Maria Ciccone and her husband, Antonio.
Special thanks to Dr. Charles Strober for his years of caring for her and to her longtime neighbors Mary and Mike whom she considered to be family.
Due to restrictions on public gatherings, services and burial will be private and a Mass will be celebrated at a date in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020