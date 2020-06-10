Ocie Williams
July 6, 1941 - June 7, 2020
Monticello, NY
Ocie Williams, a devoted mother, and caretaker to those whose lives she touched, passed away suddenly of heart complications on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was 78 years old.
Ocie was born to Anderson Holley and Ocie Holley (both deceased) on July 6, 1941 in Newbern, Alabama. She lived a full life as a mother, devout Christian, and caretaker in her community. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Community General Hospital for 43 years and was an active member of Bethlehem Temple Church.
Ocie Williams is survived by her three children, Bonita Williams Goldwire (Kent), Gwendolyn Robinson, and Michael Williams (Felicia); seven grandchildren, Kyleita Williams, Quinniqua Williams, Sarafina Robinson, Mikayla Williams, Maiya Williams, Darius Adamson Jr., and Mariah Williams; four great grandchildren, Christian Williams, Summer Williams, Romelle Morton, Layla Lovejoy; goddaughter, Latasha Snowden; godson, Theodore "T.C." Hutchins; four siblings, Roberta Nathan (Matthew), Charles Holley, Gracie Holley, and Jackie Holley; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. We honor her deceased siblings, Anderson Holley Jr. and Cynthia "Inethia" Holley and late husband, Jesse R. Williams Jr. All of these she loved deeply.
Due to our current health crisis, her funeral service and burial will be held privately for the immediate family, and a public memorial service may be held at a later date. Burial will be made at the Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
July 6, 1941 - June 7, 2020
Monticello, NY
Ocie Williams, a devoted mother, and caretaker to those whose lives she touched, passed away suddenly of heart complications on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was 78 years old.
Ocie was born to Anderson Holley and Ocie Holley (both deceased) on July 6, 1941 in Newbern, Alabama. She lived a full life as a mother, devout Christian, and caretaker in her community. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Community General Hospital for 43 years and was an active member of Bethlehem Temple Church.
Ocie Williams is survived by her three children, Bonita Williams Goldwire (Kent), Gwendolyn Robinson, and Michael Williams (Felicia); seven grandchildren, Kyleita Williams, Quinniqua Williams, Sarafina Robinson, Mikayla Williams, Maiya Williams, Darius Adamson Jr., and Mariah Williams; four great grandchildren, Christian Williams, Summer Williams, Romelle Morton, Layla Lovejoy; goddaughter, Latasha Snowden; godson, Theodore "T.C." Hutchins; four siblings, Roberta Nathan (Matthew), Charles Holley, Gracie Holley, and Jackie Holley; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. We honor her deceased siblings, Anderson Holley Jr. and Cynthia "Inethia" Holley and late husband, Jesse R. Williams Jr. All of these she loved deeply.
Due to our current health crisis, her funeral service and burial will be held privately for the immediate family, and a public memorial service may be held at a later date. Burial will be made at the Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.